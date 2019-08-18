Rival groups clash in Canada over Hong Kong protests

VANCOUVER: Thousands demonstrated across Canada on Saturday (Aug 17) in support of the Hong Kong protests, facing off against vocal pro-Beijing rallies in cities across the country.

The gatherings come as the Asian financial hub is hit by protests for the 11th week running.

Demonstrators from both camps squared off in front of a metro station in the western city of Vancouver, home to a large Chinese community, with the crowds being separated by police.

In Canada's largest city Toronto, supporters from both sides confronted each other, local media reported.

Police intervened to keep rival groups apart in the city of Calgary, in Alberta, CBC reported.



"We have got the police permit to launch a peaceful march, however, before we could go out to start a march, we noticed that there's a very well-orchestrated counter-rally here," Gloria Fung, president of Canada-Hong Kong Link, told CBC News.

