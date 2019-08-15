Trump says Xi can 'quickly and humanely solve' Hong Kong standoff
NEW JERSEY: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Aug 14) said Xi Jinping can "humanely" resolve the violent standoff with protesters in Hong Kong and appeared to suggest meeting the Chinese leader.
"I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it," Trump tweeted from vacation at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.
"Personal meeting?" he added in what appeared to be an idea for offering his own help to Xi directly.
Trump also mentioned that he knew Xi "very well", describing him as "a great leader who very much has the respect of his people".
"He is also a good man in a 'tough business'," said Trump.
Protesters have staged 10 weeks of relentless protests to demand greater freedoms in Hong Kong, including rallies that paralyzed the semi-autonomous city's airport, one of the world's busiest travel hubs.
The United States has said it is "deeply concerned" over Chinese security force movements on the border with Hong Kong and urged Beijing to honor the territory's autonomy.
Under a 1997 deal that saw Hong Kong return to China from British colonial rule, the city is meant to have far greater liberties than those allowed on the mainland.