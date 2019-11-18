US condemns 'unjustified use of force' in Hong Kong: Senior official

World

US condemns 'unjustified use of force' in Hong Kong: Senior official

Police fire tear gas towards protesters at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU)
Police fire tear gas towards protesters at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The United States condemned the "unjustified use of force" in Hong Kong and called on Beijing to protect Hong Kong's freedom, a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration said Sunday (Nov 17), as protesters battled Hong Kong police who had trapped them inside a major university.

Protesters threw Molotov cocktails at police in Hong Kong
Protesters threw Molotov cocktails at police in Hong Kong AFP/Philip FONG

READ: Hong Kong police seal off university amid fears of crackdown

“We condemn the unjustified use of force and urge all sides to refrain from violence and engage in constructive dialogue," the senior US official said.

"As the President has said, the United States expects Beijing to honor its commitments under the Sino-British joint Declaration and to protect Hong Kong’s freedom, legal system and democratic way of life," the official said.

READ: Hong Kong activist urges Germany to halt Chinese army training

READ: Hong Kong police warn of 'live fire' as campus protest siege deepens

Hong Kong police sealed off the Polytechnic University and demonstrators rampaged through a tourist district, after almost two straight days of standoffs that have raised fears of a bloody showdown.

Protesters clash with police at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong
Tear gas engulf umbrellas during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, Nov 17, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

MORE: Our coverage of the Hong Kong protests

Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark