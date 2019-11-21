Hong Kong rights bill clears US Congress, heads to Trump

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers on Wednesday (Nov 20) overwhelmingly approved legislation that supports human rights and democracy in Hong Kong and also backs the territory's anti-China protesters, sending the measure opposed by Beijing to President Donald Trump's desk.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act passed the House of Representatives by 417 to 1, one day after the Senate unanimously passed the measure, provoking an outcry from Beijing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bill, which requires the US president to annually review the favorable trade status that Washington grants to Hong Kong, now heads to Trump, who has not said decisively whether he will sign it.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest on Hong Kong: https://cna.asia/telegram

