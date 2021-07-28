Hope of finding survivors of blast in German industrial park fades

DUESSELDORF, Germany: The operator of a German industrial park that was rocked by an explosion on Tuesday (Jul 27) dampened hopes of finding more survivors in the debris, saying it was unlikely that the five missing people were still alive.

It is too early to know what caused the explosion at the Chempark site, home to chemicals companies including Bayer and Lanxess, operator Currenta said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two people were already found dead on Tuesday and 31 were injured.

The incident occurred at Chempark's landfill and waste incineration area in Leverkusen's Buerrig district, separate from the main industrial park that houses numerous chemical companies.

According to Currenta, the Chempark chemicals complex is one of the largest in Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 70 companies are based at its three locations in Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen.

Leverkusen, on the eastern bank of the Rhine river, lies about 20km north of Cologne in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It has a population of more than 160,000 people.

