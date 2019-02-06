Hotel booking sites to end 'misleading' sales tactics after UK authority probe

Hotel booking sites will end "misleading" sales tactics after an investigation by the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) into six sites found serious concerns over certain sales strategies.

Expedia, Booking.com, Agoda, Hotels.com, ebookers and trivago have been the subject of CMA enforcement action due to "serious concerns" around certain practices, said the authority in a press release on Wednesday (Feb 6).

These include issues such as pressure selling, misleading discount claims, the effect that commission has on how hotels are ordered on sites and hidden charges.

The authority said it took action last year because it was concerned such practices - such as giving a false impression of a room’s popularity or not displaying the full cost of a room upfront - could mislead people, stop them finding the best deal and potentially break consumer protection law.



Examples of such practices include pressure selling, with the authority flagging examples of sites strategically placing sold out hotels within search results to put pressure on people to book more quickly.

Some sites also had unclear discount claims, for example comparing a higher weekend room rate with a weekday rate or comparing the price of a luxury suite with a standard room.

"The CMA has taken enforcement action to bring to an end misleading sales tactics, hidden charges and other practices in the online hotel booking market," said CMA Chairman Andrew Tyrie. "These have been wholly unacceptable."



Not all the companies engaged in all these practices, said the CMA. However all of them have agreed to abide by the principles set out by the authority.

All the companies under investigation have cooperated with the CMA and have voluntarily agreed to the following:

Search results: Making it clearer how hotels are ranked after a customer has entered their search requirements, for example telling people when search results have been affected by the amount of commission a hotel pays the site.

Pressure selling: Not giving a false impression of the availability or popularity of a hotel or rushing customers into making a booking decision based on incomplete information.

Discount claims: Being clearer about discounts and only promoting deals that are actually available at that time.

Hidden charges: Displaying all compulsory charges such as taxes, booking or resort fees in the headline price. Sites can still break that price down, but the total amount the customer has to pay should always be shown upfront.

The CMA said it would monitor compliance with these commitments, and that all changes must be made by Sep 1.

It will also write to other hotel booking sites including online travel agents, metasearch engines and hotel chains setting out "clear expectations" for how they should be complying with consumer protection law.​​​​​​​

