Trump impeachment to be sent to Senate on Monday: Top Democrat

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump will face an impeachment trial in the Senate over the ransacking of the US Capitol after the impeachment article against the former president is sent to the chamber on Monday (Jan 25), its Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced.

"I have spoken to (House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi who informed me, that the article will be delivered to the Senate on Monday," Senate Majority Leader Schumer said in a speech Friday.

"A trial will be held in the United States Senate and there will be a vote whether to convict the president," Schumer told his colleagues on the Senate floor.

Trump is the first president to be twice impeached and the first to face a trial after leaving office.

The House impeached Trump last week for inciting the deadly Jan 6 Capitol riot by his supporters.