DUBAI: The Houthi delegation to the Yemen peace talks has returned to Sanaa, the al-Masirah TV channel controlled by the group said in a tweet on Friday.

The UN-sponsored talks concluded on Thursday with an agreement between the Iran-aligned Houthis and the Saudi-backed government to cease fighting in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Hugh Lawson)