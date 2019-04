Huffman among 14 to plead guilty in US college admissions scandal

BOSTON: Actress Felicity Huffman and 13 other people have agreed to plead guilty to participating in what prosecutors call the largest college admissions scam uncovered in US history, federal prosecutors said on Monday (Apr 8).

The 14 are among 50 people, including wealthy parents and college team coaches, accused by federal prosecutors in Boston of engaging in schemes that involved cheating on college entrance exams and paying US$25 million in bribes to secure their children admission at well-known universities.

Advertisement

Huffman, who starred in "Desperate Housewives," was among 33 parents charged in March with participating in the scheme in hopes of getting their children into universities including Yale, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Huffman, who is married to the actor William H. Macy, in a statement on Monday said she was "ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community."

"My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her," the former best actress Oscar nominee said.

Authorities say the scheme was overseen by California college admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer, who has pleaded guilty to facilitating the cheating scam and bribing coaches to present the parents' children as fake athletic recruits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecutors said Huffman made a US$15,000 contribution to Singer's foundation in exchange for having an associate of Singer's in 2017 secretly correct her daughter's answers on an SAT college entrance exam at a test centre that prosecutors say Singer controlled.

Twelve other parents have agreed to plead guilty, including California marketing executive Jane Buckingham; Gregory Abbott, the founder of a New York food and beverage packaging company; and Agustin Huneeus, who was the owner of a California wine company.

Two of the parents - Gordon Caplan, the former co-chairman of the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher and packaged food entrepreneur Peter Sartorio - last week themselves disclosed that they had reached plea deals.

Other parents who have agreed to plead guilty include Bruce Isackson, the president of a California real estate development firm, and his wife, Davina Isackson. They have also agreed to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

Additionally, Michael Centre, the former head coach of men's tennis at the University of Texas at Austin, has agreed to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge related to bribes he accepted to designate one of Singer's client's children as a recruit, prosecutors said.