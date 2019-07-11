Huge fire erupts at power station outside Moscow

MOSCOW: A huge blaze broke out Thursday (Jul 11) at a gas-fired power station just outside Moscow with a plume of smoke and flames surging 50m into the sky, Russian television showed.

The fire at Thermal Power Station-27 broke out Thursday morning in the Mytishchi district northeast of Moscow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The emergencies ministry said that at least five people were injured, while the health ministry said it was at least six.

An energy ministry official said in televised comments that the fire in the Mytishchi district north of Moscow was caused by gas, after an initial statement that it broke out in an oil cistern.

The smoke and flames were visible from the capital and the emergencies ministry said that the fire blazed over an area of 200 sq m (2,150 square feet).

Emergency services deployed more than 150 firefighters to the scene, as well as dozens of vehicles including fire engines, helicopters and trains, Zhanna Terekhova, spokeswoman for the emergency services, said on state television.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was no risk of the fire spreading to residential areas, she said, adding that firefighters hoped to extinguish the blaze within the hour.



Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Twitter that the city was sending 50 of its fire engines to the power station. The authorities closed a nearby highway leading to Moscow.



The power station was built at the end of the Soviet era. It supplies part of Moscow and the Moscow region with electricity.

The energy ministry said electricity supplies to the public would not be affected.