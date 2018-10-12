Hundreds attend funeral of murdered Bulgarian journalist

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Hundreds of Bulgarians queued silently at a church in Ruse on Friday to pay their last respects to Viktoria Marinova, the television journalist whose brutal rape and murder shocked the country and triggered debates over freedom of the press.

RUSE, Bulgaria: Hundreds of Bulgarians queued silently at a church in Ruse on Friday to pay their last respects to Viktoria Marinova, the television journalist whose brutal rape and murder shocked the country and triggered debates over freedom of the press.

The body of the 30-year-old Marinova, a host of a regional current affairs show at a local TV station, was found in a park near the Danube port of Ruse, her hometown, on Saturday. Police said she had been raped, beaten and strangled.

Advertisement

A Bulgarian man, Severin Krasimirov, 20, was arrested in Germany over the killing, and German authorities said he would be extradited to stand trial in Bulgaria soon.

Bulgarian prosecutors said no evidence indicated Marinova's death was related to her work. A random attack and sexual assault were the most likely motive, they said, although they were still investigating all possibilities.

In her last aired show, Marinova featured investigative journalists and pledged to engage in similar work, which stoked fears about retribution against journalists exposing corruption. She is the third journalist to be killed in the European Union within a year.

Marinova, who left a seven-year-old daughter, is to be buried later on Friday in Ruse Cemetery. More than 500 grieving Ruse citizens, carrying red and white carnations and funeral wreaths, flocked to the funeral service at the Sveta Troitsa (Holy Trinity) Cathedral.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People who knew her talked about her determination, responsibility and kindness, her charitable work and commitment to social causes such as support for disabled and disadvantage children, about which she also reported.

"Viktoria's death is a great loss for the whole city," Zornitsa Koleva, 48, said. "She was so kind and ambitious at the same time. We all need to be united and show that we will do our best to prevent this from happening again in Ruse."

Many were also angered at the horrific murder and called for the toughest sentence for the perpetrator.

Earlier on Friday, German authorities approved Krasimirov's extradition, saying that he had agreed to an expedited procedure. That meant he should be sent to Bulgaria within 10 days.

The suspect told German magistrates he had hit a woman he did not know while drunk and on drugs but denied intending to kill her, rape her or rob her. His mother, however, said he had told he had killed the journalist.

Marinova's murder revived debate over the extent of press freedom in the Black Sea state, ranked 111 out of 180 countries this year in a world press freedom index compiled by Reporters Without Borders.

Bulgaria also ranks worst in the EU for violence against women, according to the European Institute for Gender Equality.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, additional reporting by Michelle Martin in Berlin, editing by Larry King)