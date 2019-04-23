Hundreds evacuated after gas leak at Australia's Sydney Opera House

SYDNEY: About 500 people were evacuated on Tuesday (Apr 23) from the Sydney Opera House concourse and adjoining restaurants following a gas leak, firefighters said as they monitored the atmosphere for gas levels.

Fire and Rescue New South Wales said on Twitter gas company workers were fixing the problem. It did not provide any further information on the type of gas or the cause of the leak.

The Sydney Morning Herald said the leak happened when a low pressure gas main was hit by an excavator during construction at the venue.

A 100-metre exclusion zone was implemented around the damaged gas pipe.

"There is no impact on the Opera House building itself and we expect all performances to proceed this evening," said the newspaper, quoting an Opera House spokeswoman.

"Currently, pedestrian access is available via the Royal Botanic Gardens. The Opera House is working with Fire and Rescue NSW to maintain the safety of our staff, patrons and visitors. We will continue to provide updates."

No injuries were reported.

The World Heritage-listed Opera House with its sail-like roofs is one of the world's most distinctive buildings, and Australia's most famous landmark.