Hundreds of troops to help Canadian province recover from huge blizzard

OTTAWA: Between 150 and 200 Canadian troops should be in the Atlantic province of Newfoundland and Labrador by the end of Sunday (Jan 19) to help it dig out from a massive blizzard, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said.

The armed forces will also provide two transport planes and at least two helicopters. The storm dumped up to 76.2 centimetres of snow on St. John's, the capital of Newfoundland, and packed wind gusts as high as 130 kilometres per hour.

Many major roads are totally impassable. Although a state of emergency remains in the town, authorities said on Sunday that gas stations and pharmacies would be allowed to reopen.

Pile of snow is pictured outside a house in St John's, Newfoundland And Labrador, Canada. (J. David Mitchell/via REUTERS)

"Probably by the end of today you'll have about 150 to 200 personnel on the ground ready to provide support. This could surge up to anywhere between 250 to 300 by tomorrow and the coming days," Sajjan said on the sidelines of a cabinet retreat in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The troops would be a mix of reserves already in the province and soldiers arriving from elsewhere, he added.

Conditions could continue to be difficult, since Environment Canada is predicting an additional 10 centimetres of snow starting on Sunday night.

"We really need to get the roads opened ... we need to make sure we get better access to the hospital," St. John's mayor Danny Breen told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. on Sunday.