Hungarian parliament elects Viktor Orban prime minister

BUDAPEST: Hungary's new parliament reelected Viktor Orban as prime minister for a third straight term on Thursday after a landslide election victory last month gave his Fidesz party a two-thirds majority in the legislature.

Orban, 54, a maverick right-wing leader, has put Hungary back on a sound financial footing with sweeping economic reforms after the global financial crisis, but earned notoriety with a much criticised democratic backslide.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai)