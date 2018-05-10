Hungarian parliament elects Viktor Orban prime minister

World

Hungarian parliament elects Viktor Orban prime minister

Hungary's new parliament reelected Viktor Orban as prime minister for a third straight term on Thursday after a landslide election victory last month gave his Fidesz party a two-thirds majority in the legislature.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban reacts after taking the oath of office in the Parliament in Budapest
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacts after taking the oath of office in the Parliament in Budapest, Hungary, May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Bookmark

BUDAPEST: Hungary's new parliament reelected Viktor Orban as prime minister for a third straight term on Thursday after a landslide election victory last month gave his Fidesz party a two-thirds majority in the legislature.

Orban, 54, a maverick right-wing leader, has put Hungary back on a sound financial footing with sweeping economic reforms after the global financial crisis, but earned notoriety with a much criticised democratic backslide.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark