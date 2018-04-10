Hungarian PM Orban to hold news conference at 1000 GMT

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will hold a news conference in parliament at 1000 GMT on Tuesday, his office said in an invite.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the supporters after the announcement of the partia
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses the supporters after the announcement of the partial results of parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 8, 2018.REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will hold a news conference in parliament at 1000 GMT on Tuesday, his office said in an invite.

Orban won a third successive term at an election on Sunday, consolidating his grip on power and triggering a wave of resignations among senior opposition figures, including the leader of the biggest opposition party in parliament.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

