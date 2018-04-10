Hungarian PM Orban to hold news conference at 1000 GMT

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will hold a news conference in parliament at 1000 GMT on Tuesday, his office said in an invite.

Orban won a third successive term at an election on Sunday, consolidating his grip on power and triggering a wave of resignations among senior opposition figures, including the leader of the biggest opposition party in parliament.

