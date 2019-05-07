Hungary going in 'wrong direction' under Orban: Weber

BERLIN: The leading conservative candidate in European elections this month, Manfred Weber, said on Tuesday (May 7) that Hungary was going in the "wrong direction" under Viktor Orban after the anti-immigration prime minister withdrew his support for him.

Orban on Monday had said former ally Weber was "unsuitable" to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as the EU commission head after Europe-wide elections this month because the German politician had "insulted" his country.

Advertisement

Orban said Weber had insulted Hungary by saying he didn't need Hungarian votes or support. (Photo: AFP/Attila Kisbenedek)

Weber told AFP in an interview that his mainstream conservative European People's Party saw a conflict of "values" with Fidesz, Orban's party.

"The European People's Party is a party of values, of common ideals, of an idea for the future of Europe and that is what brings us together, and those who don't believe anymore in these values have to leave the EPP," he said.

Weber had endorsed Orban before the Hungarian's third consecutive general election win last year, but their relations have soured since January over an anti-EU billboard campaign launched by Budapest that attacked Juncker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fidesz was indefinitely suspended from the EPP in March over the billboards, although Orban insists that he wants his party to remain in the grouping.

The same month Weber told German broadcaster ZDF that he "would not accept the post" of commission president if he had to depend on votes from Fidesz, Orban's party.

Weber said Tuesday the break in ties came because "Hungary is going in the wrong direction under the leadership of the Fidesz government".

"We as the EPP, we are clear in our values," he added.

Orban said Monday that staying in the EPP depends on what direction the grouping takes after the vote. His election campaign has focused exclusively on pledges to "stop immigration".

He has urged the EPP instead to "work with the anti-immigration forces on the right" instead of "drifting" toward cooperation with the left.