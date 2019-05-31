Hungary PM Orban pledges thorough probe into fatal boat accident

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday (May 31) he had asked for a thorough investigation into a boat accident on the Danube River in central Budapest that killed at least seven South Korean tourists two days ago.

"One is shaken by this ... an accident happened where passengers had almost no chance for survival," Orban told state radio. He also offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims.

Hungarian police said late on Thursday they had taken into custody the captain of a cruise ship involved in the accident.

