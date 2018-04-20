Hungary PM Orban says expects ongoing fight over migration

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said he expects his conflict with the liberal ideology of U.S. financier George Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF) to continue despite the organisation's decision to leave the country.

"You might understand if I don't cry my eyes out," he told state radio MR1 when asked about the OSF move, adding that the key issue he and Soros differ on, migration, will remain at the top of the European agenda.

A summit of European leaders in late June should not make broad changes to the way the continent handles immigration, he said, adding such decisions should be made after the 2019 European parliament elections to ensure EU voters get a say in the matter.

