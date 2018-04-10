Hungary PM plans significant government shake-up

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will hold a news conference in parliament at 1000 GMT on Tuesday, his office said in an invite.

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to make significant changes to his government, he said on Tuesday at the first news conference following his election landslide.

Orban also said the election, where voters gave his ruling Fidesz party a two-thirds parliamentary majority, provided a strong mandate that he planned to use to push a "Stop Soros" bill through parliament.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Angus MacSwan)