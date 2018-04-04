Hungary's Fidesz well ahead of rivals ahead of Sunday vote - polls

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party remains well ahead of its main rivals based on the latest public opinion polls, conducted in late March, which also showed a modest decline in the number of undecided voters.

With just four days left before Hungarians head to the polls, surveys conducted by think tanks Median and Republikon showed a slight increase in support for Fidesz as premier Orban campaigns for a third successive term in office.

Fidesz increased its backing by two points to 41 percent of all voters according to a survey by Median taken between March 23 and 27, the results of which were published on the website of Hungarian business weekly HVG.

It projected Fidesz would win 142 of the 199 seats in parliament, giving Orban a comfortable two-thirds majority. Nationalist Jobbik would have the second largest parliamentary group with 22 seats, followed by the Socialists at 19 seats.

Another survey, by the think-tank Republikon, showed Fidesz gaining one point among all voters for 30 percent support, followed by Jobbik and the Socialists at 12 and 11 percent, respectively.

For more stories on the Hungarian election, see

Followings are the latest polls:

All voters (figures in percentages of those polled):

DATE POLLSTER FIDESZ JOBBIK MSZP DK LMP OTHER UNDECIDED

March Median 41 12 9 5 5 5 23

March Republikon 30 12 11 3 3 2 38

March Median 39 12 9 6 4 3 27

Late Szazadveg 36 8 8 5 7 N/A 35

Feb

Feb Publicus 26 11 12 4 6 1 40

Feb Iranytu 31 18 8 5 5 4 29

Feb IDEA 31 14 8 8 5 2 32

Feb Republikon 29 12 11 3 3 2 39

Feb Nezopont 40 7 5 4 3 5 35

Feb Szazadveg 35 8 7 6 8 1 35

Feb Zavecz 32 11 9 5 4 6 33

Jan Tarki 46 11 5 5 4 4 25

Jan Median 37 13 8 6 5 3 28

Jan Szazadveg 35 10 8 5 7 1 34

Jan Nezopont 40 7 5 4 3 5 36

Jan Republikon 32 11 8 3 3 4 38

Jan Publicus 26 11 11 3 5 2 42

Jan Iranytu 33 17 6 5 5 5 29

Jan Zavecz 33 10 8 5 4 5 35

Dec IDEA 33 13 8 8 5 5 28

Dec Szazadveg 36 9 9 5 6 1 34

Dec Nezopont 37 8 5 4 4 5 37

Dec Republikon 34 10 7 3 3 3 40

Dec Publicus 26 9 9 4 5 3 44

Dec Iranytu 35 16 6 5 5 6 27

Dec Zavecz 33 9 8 5 5 5 35

NOTES - The last election was held on April 6, 2014.

FIDESZ: Fidesz-Christian Democrat Alliance

Jobbik: Movement for a Better Hungary

MSZP: Hungarian Socialist Party

DK: Democratic Coalition

LMP: Politics Can Be Different

OTHER: All other parties' supporters combined

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)