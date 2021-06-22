Hungary's new LGBT law contradicts EU values, Germany says

REUTERS: Hungary's new law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s clearly violates European Union values, Germany said on Tuesday (Jun 22).

"The European Union is not primarily a single market or a currency union. We are a community of values, these values bind us all," German Europe Minister Michael Roth told reporters ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

"There should be absolutely no doubt that minorities, sexual minorities too, must be treated respectfully."

