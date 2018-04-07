Hungary's Orban tipped for re-election, but upset not ruled out

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of Europe's most controversial leaders, looks set to win a third straight term on Sunday (Apr 7) despite uncertainty over tactical voting and turnout that could trigger an upset.

At a final campaign rally on Friday, Orban urged supporters to turn out in droves.

"It's not enough to be ahead in the polls, we have to come first on voting day too," he said, recalling his party's loss in a 2002 election despite having been considered the favourites beforehand.

The strongman nationalist's Fidesz party has opinion poll leads of between 20 and 30 percentage points over its closest rival Jobbik, a far-right party, and the leftist Socialists.

The first results are expected a few hours after polls close at 1700 GMT Sunday.

"Rational logic suggests Fidesz will win, but there is something in the air that points toward a surprise," analyst Gabor Torok said.

IMMIGRATION FEARS

A mainly first-past-the-post election system designed by Fidesz after it came to power gives it an advantage over the fragmented opposition.

But a recent mayoral by-election saw Fidesz suffer a shock defeat after the opposition united behind a single independent candidate, sparking a surge in turnout.

Analysts say nationwide turnout of over 70 per cent would put Fidesz's majority in danger.

Since the by-election, civil society groups have urged nationwide tactical voting on Sunday to foil Fidesz in electoral districts but the opposition parties have failed to present a united front.

Despite being on course for overall victory, analysts say Fidesz may fall short of a third consecutive two-thirds "supermajority" in the 199-seat assembly that has allowed it to railroad through controversial bills.

Although the economy has picked up in recent years and wages are steadily rising, Orban's campaign has focused on warnings about mass immigration by Muslims and Africans.

"It is very important that we do not let Hungary become an immigrant country," said Alex, a pensioner in Budapest, reflecting fears over immigration that have become entrenched since the 2015 migrant crisis.

"We should not get in the same situation as France, Paris, Brussels," he added.

​​​​​​​

But Fidesz's rhetoric has not swayed all voters.

"My idealistic hope is that Fidesz will disappear but let's be realistic, there is not much hope," said gardener Laszlo Kovacs.

Casting himself as a defender of national sovereignty and "Christian Europe" against the "globalist elite", Orban has spearheaded divisions between the European Union's western and eastern members like Hungary and Poland.

On a visit to Budapest Friday, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland's governing PiS party, endorsed Orban for Sunday's vote.

"Today the freedom, sovereignty and dignity of nations, for you and for us Poles, is tied to Viktor Orban," he said.

The 54-year-old Orban's anti-immigration stance and verbal onslaughts against "meddling Brussels bureaucrats" have gained him admirers not just in nearby Poland but also among ultra-nationalists in western Europe and beyond.

Brussels has sued Budapest over its resistance to the bloc's refugee resettlement plan, as well as laws targeting civil society groups and a university linked to the liberal US billionaire George Soros.

'HUNGARY IS FIRST!'

The so-called "nuclear" step of launching Article 7 sanctions over Hungary's alleged breaches of EU values, a penalty so far only applied to Poland, has been raised and could lead to the suspension of Hungary's European Parliament voting rights.

But a strong majority on Sunday would cement Orban's plan, declared in 2014, to mould ex-communist Hungary (population 9.8 million) into an "illiberal" state modelled on countries like Russia and Turkey.

During a bruising election campaign Orban has stepped up his long-running attacks on the Hungarian-born Soros which have included media blitzes called xenophobic and anti-Semitic by critics.

Fidesz posters show the slogan "For us, Hungary is first!" and the 87-year-old Jewish financier standing with opposition leaders, brandishing wire-cutters to take down the border fences.

Orban has shunned debate with rivals and questions from the independent media, and appeared in public only at carefully choreographed events.

His aura of invincibility has however been shaken by a wave of corruption scandals involving close allies and family members that have intensified and heightened unpredictability about Sunday's result.