Hungary's ruling party widens lead before elections, poll shows

BUDAPEST: Hungary's ruling party, Fidesz, widened its lead over its rivals by early March, a month before elections, a poll by Median showed on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing Fidesz party and its Christian Democrat ally, KDNP, increased their support to 39 percent of voters from 37 percent in January, according to the pollm published on website hvg.hu.

Orban, who campaigns on a fierce anti-immigration agenda, is seeking a third consecutive term at the April 8 elections.

Right-wing opposition party Jobbik shed one percentage point to 12 percent. The main left-wing opposition, the Socialists, increased their support by one percentage point to 9 percent.

Median said a high election turnout would probably help opposition parties, because only 59 percent of their supporters said they would certainly vote, while 68 percent of government supporters pledged to cast a vote.

It said a majority of the main leftist parties' backers would support a full-scale opposition alliance at the election against the government. Only a third of Jobbik voters would support such a cooperation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Followings are the latest polls:

All voters (figures in percentages of those polled):

DATE POLLSTER FIDESZ JOBBIK MSZP DK LMP OTHER UNDECIDED

March Median 39 12 9 6 4 3 27

Late Szazadveg 36 8 8 5 7 N/A 35

Feb

Feb Publicus 26 11 12 4 6 1 40

Feb Iranytu 31 18 8 5 5 4 29

Feb IDEA 31 14 8 8 5 2 32

Feb Republikon 29 12 11 3 3 2 39

Feb Nezopont 40 7 5 4 3 5 35

Feb Szazadveg 35 8 7 6 8 1 35

Feb Zavecz 32 11 9 5 4 6 33

Jan Tarki 46 11 5 5 4 4 25

Jan Median 37 13 8 6 5 3 28

Jan Szazadveg 35 10 8 5 7 1 34

Jan Nezopont 40 7 5 4 3 5 36

Jan Republikon 32 11 8 3 3 4 38

Jan Publicus 26 11 11 3 5 2 42

Jan Iranytu 33 17 6 5 5 5 29

Jan Zavecz 33 10 8 5 4 5 35

Dec IDEA 33 13 8 8 5 5 28

Dec Szazadveg 36 9 9 5 6 1 34

Dec Nezopont 37 8 5 4 4 5 37

Dec Republikon 34 10 7 3 3 3 40

Dec Publicus 26 9 9 4 5 3 44

Dec Iranytu 35 16 6 5 5 6 27

Dec Zavecz 33 9 8 5 5 5 35

NOTES - The last election was held on April 6, 2014.

FIDESZ: Fidesz-Christian Democrat Alliance

Jobbik: Movement for a Better Hungary

MSZP: Hungarian Socialist Party

DK: Democratic Coalition

LMP: Politics Can Be Different

OTHER: All other parties' supporters combined

(Reporting by Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)