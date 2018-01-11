Hungary to hold parliamentary election on April 8 - president

Hungary will hold its 2018 parliamentary election on April 8, President Janos Ader said in a statement released through state news agency MTI on Thursday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party holds a comfortable lead over the main opposition, the nationalist Jobbik party, based on the latest opinion polls. The Socialists are a distant third.

