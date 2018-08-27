Hunt to visit Myanmar to seek answers on Rohingya killings

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he would visit Myanmar to seek answers on the "deeply disturbing" treatment of the Rohingya people as revealed in a United Nations report released on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt speaks outside the United Nations Security Counci
FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt speaks outside the United Nations Security Council prior to presiding over a meeting of the Council at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

"There must be never be a hiding place for those who commit these kind of atrocities. Have decided to visit Burma to seek answers at the earliest opportunity," Hunt said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Andrew Roche)

Source: Reuters

