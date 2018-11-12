Hunt will press Saudi leaders over Khashoggi killing - May's spokesman

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will press Saudi leaders to do more to deliver justice and accountability over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia&apos;s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud meets with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy H
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud meets with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia November 12, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Hunt will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Monday to push for an end to the war in Yemen and to call on Saudi leaders to cooperate with an investigation into Khashoggi's murder.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan)

Source: Reuters

