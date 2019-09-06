Hurricane Dorian knocks out power to over 223,000 in US Southeast

REUTERS: More than 223,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Southeast were without power on Thursday (Sep 5) as Hurricane Dorian lashed the Carolina coast, according to local electric companies.

Dorian, which smashed into the Bahamas earlier this week, was located about 40 miles (75km) south-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, at 7pm EDT (2351 GMT) on Thursday and was headed north-northeast at about 10 miles per hour (16 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Centre said. It was packing 105 mph winds.

In South Carolina, Dominion Energy Inc said its crews were conducting damage assessments as the storm pummelled its service area. Dominion's outages in the state fell to 133,700 from a peak of 156,300 during midday Thursday.

Duke Energy Corp said over 27,000 customers were without power in the Carolinas.

In Florida, NextEra Energy Inc's FPL utility said it had restored power to more than 160,000 customers since it started feeling the storm's impact earlier in the week.

The company said the peak number of outages at any given time was just over 100. FPL provides power for nearly four million customers.



