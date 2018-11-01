IMF reaches staff agreement for US$2 billion disbursement to Egypt

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt to disburse another US$2 billion (£1.5 billion) in funds from the country's US$12 billion extended fund facility arrangement.

The funds will be available upon IMF executive board approval of a fourth review of the three-year programme, the IMF said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)