IMF reaches staff agreement for US$2 billion disbursement to Egypt

World

IMF reaches staff agreement for US$2 billion disbursement to Egypt

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt to disburse another US$2 billion (£1.5 billion) in funds from the country's US$12 billion extended fund facility arrangement.

FILE PHOTO: People hold Egyptian flags as they wait to cast their votes during the presidential ele
FILE PHOTO: People hold Egyptian flags as they wait to cast their votes during the presidential election in Cairo, Egypt, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Egypt to disburse another US$2 billion (£1.5 billion) in funds from the country's US$12 billion extended fund facility arrangement.

The funds will be available upon IMF executive board approval of a fourth review of the three-year programme, the IMF said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark