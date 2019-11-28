ImmuPharma licenses lupus drug Lupuzor to Avion in the United States

LONDON: British pharmaceutical firm ImmuPharma said on Thursday it had signed a licensing and development agreement for Lupuzor, a first-in-class treatment for auto-immune disease Lupus, with U.S. company Avion Pharmaceuticals.

Avion and ImmuPharma will co-develop Lupuzor, including a new Phase III trail, and Avion will commercialize the drug exclusively in the United States, ImmuPharma said.

The British company said it would receive milestone payments of up to US$70 million, comprising US$5 million upon regulatory approval and up to US$65 million based on sales targets.

