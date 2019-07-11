Important new US ambassador is best person for long term relationship: UK minister

LONDON: Britain's new ambassador to the United States must be the best person for the long term interests of the relationship between the two countries, junior Foreign Office minister Alan Duncan said on Thursday (Jul 11).

Britain's ambassador to Washington resigned on Wednesday after days of criticism from Donald Trump following a leak of confidential memos in which Kim Darroch described the US administration as inept.

"It is very important that we appoint a new ambassador in the proper way so we get the very best person appointed in the best possible way for the long term interests of the UK and our relationship with the US," Duncan told parliament.

Duncan said the ambassador would be appointed by the prime minister but he did not know what the timetable would be. Prime Minister Theresa May is standing down, with her successor due to be announced on Jul 23.

