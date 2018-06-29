In Ecuador, US VP Pence urges regional pressure on Venezuela

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urged Latin American nations to boost pressure on crisis-stricken Venezuela, following a meeting on Thursday with Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno as part of a tour of the region.

QUITO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urged Latin American nations to boost pressure on crisis-stricken Venezuela, following a meeting on Thursday with Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno as part of a tour of the region.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)