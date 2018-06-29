In Ecuador, US VP Pence urges regional pressure on Venezuela

In Ecuador, US VP Pence urges regional pressure on Venezuela

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urged Latin American nations to boost pressure on crisis-stricken Venezuela, following a meeting on Thursday with Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno as part of a tour of the region.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. VP Pence talks to reporters after meeting with ASEAN ambassadors in Jakarta
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence talks to reporters after meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ambassadors at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Source: Reuters

