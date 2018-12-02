In first presidential speech, Mexico's Lopez Obrador promises radical change

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

6 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Veteran leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assumes the Mexican presidency on Saturday vowing to champion the poor and contain business elites he says have conspired with politicians for years to fuel corruption and lawlessness.

MEXICO CITY: Veteran leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was sworn in as Mexican president on Saturday, promising radical change in a country struggling to overcome gang violence, chronic poverty and corruption on the doorstep of the United States.

Backed by a giant Mexican flag, the first leftist in a generation to take the oath of office in Mexico's lower house of Congress said decades of "neo-liberal" governments had left a disastrous legacy.

Advertisement

"Starting now, transformation is under way, ordered and peaceful but at the same time radical, because we will end the corruption and impunity that impede Mexico's rebirth," he said.

He said the government of his predecessor Enrique Pena Nieto had caused a plunge in oil output by opening the energy industry in Latin America's second-largest economy to private investment.

Some of the toughest problems Lopez Obrador faces are more severe than when Pena Nieto took office in 2012 vowing to tackle unprecedented violence. Like his predecessor, the new president says security will be his top priority.

More than 25,000 murders, a record, were logged in 2017. But over 10,000 were registered between July and October, the bloodiest four-month period since modern records began in 1997.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lopez Obrador enters office with more support than Pena Nieto, according to a Nov. 23-25 survey by polling firm Consulta Mitofsky published on Friday.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz and Anthony Esposito in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Dave Graham and Diego Ore in Mexico City; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Matthew Lewis)