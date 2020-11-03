In photos: Scenes from the campaign trail as US election goes down to the wire

WASHINGTON: Americans go to the polls on Tuesday (Nov 3) in one of the most divisive presidential elections in decades.

Their choice - four more years of Republican incumbent Donald Trump or a potential new president in his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

In the lead-up to election day, campaigning was frenetic, with both candidates, their running mates and representatives crisscrossing the country to send out their closing messages.



About 100 million Americans have already voted in the historic election, held against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, and all eyes are on the battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona and Wisconsin.

Here are some scenes from the final days of the 2020 campaign.



Supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Nov 2, 2020. (Photo: AP/Gene J Puskar)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attends a campaign stop in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct 27, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder)

A man holds up a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump as supporters rally ahead of the start of a car caravan at Tropical Park in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, Nov 1, 2020. (Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell)

Supporters watch as Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama speak at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday, Oct 31, 2020. (Photo: AP/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump jokes about the cold as he arrives for a campaign rally at Michigan Sports Stars Park in Washington, Michigan, on Sunday, Nov 1, 2020. (Photo: AP/Evan Vucci)

Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden greets supporters at a drive-in rally at Cellairis Amphitheatre in Lakewood, Georgia, on Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020. (Photo: AP/Andrew Harnik)

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives for a campaign rally at Michigan Sports Stars Park in Washington, Michigan, on Sunday, Nov 1, 2020. (Photo: AP/Evan Vucci)

Supporters listen as Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, Oct 30, 2020. (Photo: AP/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Avoca, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Nov 2, 2020. (Photo: AP/Evan Vucci)

Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a rally at Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday, Nov 2, 2020. (Photo: AP/Andrew Harnik)

Supporters of President Donald Trump wait in line to hear him speak at a campaign rally at Hickory Regional Airport in North Carolina on Sunday, Nov 1, 2020. (Photo: AP/Chris Carlson)

Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden speaks at Mountain Top Inn & Resort in Warm Springs, Georgia, on Tuesday, Oct 27, 2020. (Photo: AP/Andrew Harnik)

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a campaign rally at Tucson Jet Center in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday, Oct 30, 2020. (Photo: AP/Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star)

Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris speaks to supporters during a campaign stop at the University of Houston in Houston, Texas, on Friday, Oct 30, 2020. (Photo: AP/Michael Wyke)

Trump supporters are silhouetted against the setting sun as they wait to board shuttle buses to his rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday, Nov 2, 2020. (Photo: AP/Wong Maye-E)

Regina and Richard Cooper listen to United States Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris speak at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct 27, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/David Becker)

Supporters of President Donald Trump listen to him speak during a campaign rally at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Opa-locka, Florida, on Monday, Nov 2, 2020. (Photo: AP/Evan Vucci)

Supporters listen as Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at Lexington Technology Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Nov 2, 2020. (Photo: AP/Andrew Harnik)

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives for a campaign rally at Richard B Russell Airport in Rome, Georgia, on Sunday, Nov 1, 2020. (Photo: AP/Evan Vucci)

A supporter stands in the rain as Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, Oct 29, 2020. (Photo: AP/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump smiles at supporters after a campaign rally at Gerald R Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, early on Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020. (Photo: AP/Evan Vucci)

United States Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden smiles during a drive-in campaign rally at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Nov 2, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

With a full moon in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Oct 31, 2020. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)