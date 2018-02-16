IN PICTURES: Chinese New Year ushered in across the globe

There were scenes of celebrations, prayers and festivities across the globe as people ushered in the year of the dog on Thursday (Feb 15).

Communities in different parts of the world took to the streets, visited temples and enjoyed the sights and sounds of celebrations as they began their new year.

INDONESIA



Chinese devotees in Indonesia headed to temples to offer prayers on the first day of the new year.

(Photo: AFP/Juni Kriswanto)



MALAYSIA

Ethnic Malaysian-Chinese devotees arrived on the eve of Chinese New Year to offer prayers at the Thean Hou temple decorated with red lanterns in Kuala Lumpur.

(Photo: AFP/Manan Vatsyayana)



CHINA

In China, millions have taken planes, buses and trains to get home so that they could spend Chinese New Year's Eve with their families.

At Longhua temple in Shanghai, people prayed with incense sticks early in the morning as they ushered in the year of the dog.



(Photo: AFP/Johannese Eisele)

THE UNITED STATES

Fireworks exploded over the Hudson River against the backdrop of the Empire State Building ushering in the Chinese New Year on Wednesday.



(Photo: AFP/Munoz Alvarez)

MEXICO

Mexico City rang in the Chinese New Year with performances, gastronomy and music on show to mark the year of the dog.

The festivities featured the typical Lion Dance in the streets of the capital's Chinatown.