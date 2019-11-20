In pictures: Cub pouncing on lion wins Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
A photo capturing a cub about to pounce on a lion at an awkward angle has won the top prize for the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award.
It was taken by wildlife photographer Sarah Skinner in Botswana with the caption: "Grab life by the ..."
"It certainly warms my heart to know that this image will spread some laughter and happiness around the world," said Ms Skinner on the organiser's official website.
She said the cub "continues to thrive in the pride", having seen it again last month.
"I can only hope and encourage everyone, as a collective to each do our part in the conservation of all wildlife species, so that future generations can enjoy them" she added.
OTHER AWARDEES
Among the highlights of the competition include birds having a "family disagreement", an otter clasping its cheeks in shock, as well as a white bird standing in the wrong place while a rhino relieves itself.
Other highly commended shots featured on the website include a sea lion and a penguin doing a chest bump, a camouflaged deer, and a relaxed-looking baby chimp.
Started in 2015, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was founded with the aim to create awareness about conservation through a light-hearted way.