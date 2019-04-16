In pictures: The damage to Notre-Dame

PARIS: More than 400 firefighters battled massive flames at the Notre-Dame Cathedral, one of the best-known landmarks in the city of Paris, on Monday (April 15) night.

The fire reportedly spread from the attic at around 6.50pm local time. It brought down the cathedral’s towering Gothic spire and roof. It was only after about nine hours that the fire was declared completely under control.

Flames illuminate the night sky as Notre Dame cathedral burns in Paris. (Photo: AP/Thibault Camus)

Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral. (Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier)

The cause is still unknown. Meanwhile, investigators are checking if the fire spread from the site of ongoing reconstruction work on the roof, according to a source.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, early on Apr 16, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Zakaria Abdelkafi)

Paris fire brigade chief Jean-Claude Gallet said that the main structure of Notre-Dame can be considered saved and preserved, as well as its two bell towers.

This comes as the first images of the inside of the cathedral emerged.

A general view from the cathdral entrance shows smoke rising in front of the altar cross. (Photo: AFP/Philippe Wojazer/Pool)

Flames and smoke rise from the interior of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Apr 15, 2019, after a fire engulfed the building. (Photo: AFP/Philippe Wojazer/Pool)

A view from inside Notre Dame cathedral during the fire in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Two artefacts, the Holy Crown of Thorns and a tunic worn by 13th century French king Louis, have been rescued, according to the cathedral’s rector.

Some of the artworks housed in the cathedral have also been rescued and were being put in safe storage.





The altar at Notre-Dame was seen after the fire. (Photo: AFP/Philippe Wojazer/Pool)

Smoke rises around the altar in front of the cross inside the Notre-Dame Cathedral. (Photo: AFP/Philippe Wojazer/Pool)

Paris fire brigade members are seen at an entrance that looks into the Notre-Dame Cathedral as a fire continues to burn. (Photo: Reuters/Philippe Wojazer)

Restoring the building will take “years of work”, though French President Emmanuel Macron declared that a “national undertaking” would be launched.