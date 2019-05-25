Incyte's Jakafi wins FDA nod to treat complication of stem cell transplant

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Incyte Corp's treatment for acute graft-versus-host disease, a complication from stem cell transplant.

The drug ruxolitinib, sold under the brand name Jakafi, can be now prescribed to adults and pediatric patients, aged 12 years or more, who do not respond to standard steroid therapy.

Advertisement

Jakafi had already been approval for treating certain bone marrow and blood disorders in the United States.

Graft-versus-host disease is a medical complication wherein the bone marrow or stem cells of the donor attack the hosts' cells after a transplant.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)