Indian billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi flees to UK, claiming political asylum - FT

Nirav Modi, the billionaire jeweller at the heart of a more than US$2 billion fraud case in India, has fled to the UK, where he is claiming political asylum, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing Indian and British officials.

Britain's Home Office said it does not provide information on individual cases. Nirav Modi could not be contacted by Reuters for comment on the FT report. https://on.ft.com/2Jq4hw5

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)