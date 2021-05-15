Indian COVID-19 variant will become dominant in the UK, top medic says

LONDON: The B16172 variant first found in India will over time surpass the so-called "Kent" variant and become dominant in the United Kingdom, Britain's top medic said on Friday (May 14).

"This is more transmissible than the B117 (Kent variant), and we expect over time this variant will overtake and come to dominate in the UK, in the way that B117 took over," England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty told a news conference.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that the spread of the variant may impact the country's full exit from restrictions.

"We're serving notice that we do think, I think, that it certainly may cause disruption to our attempts to continue down the roadmap. But they don't at the moment change the assessment about step 3 (relaxation of restrictions on Monday)," he told a Downing Street briefing.

