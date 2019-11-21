Individual stopped trying to enter White House grounds: Secret Service

WASHINGTON: The US Secret Service said on Thursday (Nov 21) that an unidentified individual has been apprehended after attempting to enter the White House grounds by following an authorised vehicle.

"The vehicle was stopped and the individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service U.D. Officers," the president's protective service said on Twitter, using the acronym for its uniformed division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It did not say when the incident occurred or identify the individual in the "unauthorized vehicle" that "attempted to gain entry to the White House complex by following another vehicle that was lawfully entering at an external complex checkpoint."

