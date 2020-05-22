Indonesia reports 634 new COVID-19 cases

REUTERS: Indonesia reported on Friday 634 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 20,796, according to health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto also reported 48 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 1,326, while more than 5,000 have recovered.

