Indonesian man arrested in Perth for allegedly possessing child pornography

PERTH: An Indonesian man was arrested at Perth International Airport on Sunday (May 12) after officers found child pornography material on his mobile phone.



The 30-year-old suspect was caught after he was stopped for baggage checks before his flight to Bali, Indonesia, said the Australian Border Force (ABF) said in a news release on Monday.

“During the examination of his mobile phone, officers allegedly found three videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, and a further two videos depicting abhorrent sexual activity,” ABF said.



The man was charged in the Perth Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He has been released on conditional bail and is due to return to court on May 24.



The Indonesian man charged over the alleged possession of child exploitation material. (Image: Australian Border Force)

The maximum penalty for the import or export of child exploitation material in Australia is a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of up to A$525,000 (US$366,150).



“Tackling child exploitation in particular is an operational priority for the ABF as part of its role in protecting the border from individuals who may pose a threat to the community," said ABF Regional Commander for Western Australia, Rod O’Donnell.



“ABF officers have significant powers to search the mobile phones and electronic devices of international travellers and they exercise those powers at airports around the country on a daily basis,” he added.



“Visitors also need to be aware that possession of child exploitation material is viewed very seriously under Australian law."

