Inovio's potential COVID-19 vaccine trial on partial clinical hold

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labelled with a "Vaccine" sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)
PENNSYLVANIA: Inovio Pharmaceuticals said on Monday (Sep 28) the US Food and Drug Administration had placed a partial clinical hold on the company's planned mid-to-late-stage trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine candidate.

The company said the pause was not due to any side effects in its early-stage study of the vaccine.

The FDA had additional questions, including about the vaccine delivery device to be used in the study, Inovio said.

