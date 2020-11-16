Inovio to begin mid-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

World

Inovio to begin mid-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a &quot;Vaccine COVID-19&quot; sticker and a
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
(Updated: )

Bookmark

NEW YORK: Inovio Pharmaceuticals has received US health regulator's clearance to begin a mid-stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the vaccine maker said on Monday (Nov 16).

The trial for the vaccine, INO-4800, will be funded by the US Department of Defense, the company said.

The US Food and Drug Administration in September put Phase 3 of the mid-to-late stage trial on hold, as it sought more information, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into cells.

READ: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

INO-4800 is administered through a device called Cellectra, which sends out electrical pulses to open pores in a cell so DNA molecules can enter. The device is portable and runs on AA batteries.

Phase 3 portion of the trial will remain on partial clinical hold until Inovio has satisfactorily resolved FDA's remaining concerns, the company said.

In June, the US defense department granted US$71 million to Inovio to scale up production of Cellectra.

It has also agreed to provide additional funding for advanced clinical trials of the vaccine candidate, Inovio said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/aj

Tagged Topics

Bookmark