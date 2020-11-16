Inovio to begin mid-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate
NEW YORK: Inovio Pharmaceuticals has received US health regulator's clearance to begin a mid-stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the vaccine maker said on Monday (Nov 16).
The trial for the vaccine, INO-4800, will be funded by the US Department of Defense, the company said.
The US Food and Drug Administration in September put Phase 3 of the mid-to-late stage trial on hold, as it sought more information, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into cells.
INO-4800 is administered through a device called Cellectra, which sends out electrical pulses to open pores in a cell so DNA molecules can enter. The device is portable and runs on AA batteries.
Phase 3 portion of the trial will remain on partial clinical hold until Inovio has satisfactorily resolved FDA's remaining concerns, the company said.
In June, the US defense department granted US$71 million to Inovio to scale up production of Cellectra.
It has also agreed to provide additional funding for advanced clinical trials of the vaccine candidate, Inovio said.
