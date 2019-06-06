Insys to pay US$225 million, unit to plead guilty to settle US opioid charges

REUTERS: Insys Therapeutics Inc agreed to pay US$225 million and an operating unit agreed to plead guilty to five mail fraud counts to settle criminal and civil probes into its marketing of opioids, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The probes stemmed from Insys' payment of kickbacks and other illegal marketing practices related to its cancer pain drug Subsys, a fentanyl spray that is a powerful, highly addictive opioid painkiller, the Justice Department said.

