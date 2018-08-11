'Intelligent' crows to pick up litter at French theme park

PARIS: Six crows specially trained to pick up cigarette ends and rubbish will be put to work next week at a French historical theme park, its president said on Friday (Aug 10).

"The goal is not just to clear up, because the visitors are generally careful to keep things clean" but also to show that "nature itself can teach us to take care of the environment", Nicolas de Villiers of the Puy du Fou park, in the western Vendee region, told AFP.

Rooks, a member of the crow family of birds that also includes the carrion crow, jackdaw and raven, are considered to be "particularly intelligent" and in the right circumstances "like to communicate with humans and establish a relationship through play", Villiers said.

The birds will be encouraged to spruce up the park through the use of a small box that delivers a tasty nugget of bird food each time the rook deposits a cigarette end or small piece of rubbish, he added.

The Puy du Fou theme park in France. (Photo: Instagram/Puy du Fou)

Puy du Fou is often touted as France's best-kept theme park, and receives more than 2.2 million visitors each year.

The Guardian calls the rural theme park a "bizarre phenomenon", one that is absent of rides but flush with theatrical extravaganzas and a place where "history itself provides the roller coaster ride".

The Telegraph even went so far as to say that it offers better shows than Disney.