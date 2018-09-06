International criminal court says it has jurisdiction over alleged deportations of Rohingya

AMSTERDAM: The International Criminal Court ruled on Thursday it is able to exercise jurisdiction over allegations of deportations of Rohingya people from Myanmar to Bangladesh as a possible crime against humanity.

Although Myanmar is not a member of the Hague-based court, Bangladesh is, and the cross-border nature of deportation is enough basis for jurisdiction, the court said in a decision.

Prosecutors, who have not launched any formal case related to alleged deportations from Myanmar, had asked judges for an advisory opinion on whether such actions could fall under the tribunal's jurisdiction.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Peter Graff)