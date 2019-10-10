International donors pledge US$14 billion to tackle AIDS: Macron

International donors are set to pledge US$14 billion on Thursday to combating AIDS, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

LYON, France: International donors pledged around US$14 billion to fight AIDS on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron told a donors' conference in city of Lyon.

Celebrities at the event included Microsoft founder Bill Gates and U2 pop star Bono, who have both been often involved in AIDS fundraisers.

"I am happy to tell you that yes, we have managed to raise 14 billion," Macron told the event, at which donors also pledged money to tackle tuberculosis and malaria.

According to the World Health Organization, there were 37.9 million people living with HIV/AIDS across the globe in 2018.

